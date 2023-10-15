Open Menu

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Convenes Meeting To Determine Start Of Rabi-us-Sani On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convenes meeting to determine start of Rabi-us-Sani on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting is set to convene on Monday in the Federal capital, with its Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presiding over the proceedings.

The meeting would announce the decision regarding the sighting of the moon for the month of Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH, and subsequently announce the date for the beginning of the month.

The meeting, organized under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Mohammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will also include key figures responsible for managing the committee's tasks, such as Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director-General of Religious Affairs Ministry, and Zain-ul-Abedin from the Ministry of Science and Technology, who will provide technical assistance.

Additionally, Chief Meteorologist Dr. Sarfraz from the Pakistan Meteorological Department and Ghulam Murtaza from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission will offer their expertise and services via telephone.

The Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees across the country, located in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar, will simultaneously hold their respective meetings. The focus of these gatherings is to collectively decide on the moon's sighting for the month of Rabi-us-Sani, 1445 AH.

Prominent members participating in the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings include Mufti Zamir Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdus Salam Jilani, Maulana Abu Bakr Siddique, Maulana Haroon Rashid Balakoti, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi, and Peer Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami, among other esteemed religious scholars.

The outcome of these meetings would determine the official date for the beginning of the month of Rabi-us-Sani, an important month in the Islamic Calendar. The deliberations and decisions made during these meetings will be instrumental in setting the religious and cultural schedule for the upcoming month.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Quetta Technology Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed Rashid Mufti From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African ..

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African Parliament

58 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge ..

Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge to Lebanon and Egypt in light ..

58 minutes ago
 Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gatherin ..

Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gathering game-changing start-ups to a ..

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in Internati ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in International Trade and Forfaiting Conf ..

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, world&#039;s largest startup ..

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DW ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DWTC on the occasion of Internat ..

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss regional developments, effort ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assemb ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sid ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

2 hours ago
 FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Co ..

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

3 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

4 hours ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan