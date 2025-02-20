Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene on Feb 28 for Ramadan moon sighting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on the evening of Friday, February 28 (29th Shaban ) to sight the moon for Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1446 AH.

According to Shahid Ur Rehman, Deputy Director (Q) at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the meeting will be held at the Auqaf Department building in Peshawar, while Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will convene simultaneously at their respective headquarters.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold its session at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, in the Federal capital.

Authorities have urged citizens to report any credible moon sighting to the committee through the designated contact numbers for verification.

The decision on the sighting of the Ramadan crescent will be officially announced by Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, based on the collected reports.

The announcement will determine the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, marking the start of fasting for faithful across the country.