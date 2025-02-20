Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Convene On Feb 28 For Ramadan Moon Sighting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:02 PM
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on the evening of Friday, February 28 (29th Shaban ) to sight the moon for Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1446 AH
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on the evening of Friday, February 28 (29th Shaban ) to sight the moon for Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1446 AH.
According to Shahid Ur Rehman, Deputy Director (Q) at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the meeting will be held at the Auqaf Department building in Peshawar, while Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will convene simultaneously at their respective headquarters.
The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold its session at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, in the Federal capital.
Authorities have urged citizens to report any credible moon sighting to the committee through the designated contact numbers for verification.
The decision on the sighting of the Ramadan crescent will be officially announced by Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, based on the collected reports.
The announcement will determine the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, marking the start of fasting for faithful across the country.
Recent Stories
500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle Eas ..
Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations
IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage
13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City
ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case
Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against itinerant groups
RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road
Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth and inflation
Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'
Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from Feb 22
IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..
Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case9 minutes ago
-
RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'10 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from Feb 2210 minutes ago
-
FIA’s Crackdown on Human Trafficking: 458 Arrested, Properties Worth Millions Seized4 minutes ago
-
Malik criticizes PTI for using official machinery in public rallies17 minutes ago
-
Year-long coal dispute in Bustikhel, Kohat resolved through mediation17 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change17 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches tree plantation campaign at FATA university to boost environmental beauty17 minutes ago
-
PM reviews reforms in health, pharmaceutical sectors24 minutes ago
-
FIA Academy and British High Commission collaborate for Cutting-Edge Forensic Training24 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Quetta firing24 minutes ago