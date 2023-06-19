UrduPoint.com

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Convene Today To Sight Zil Hajj Moon

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 19, 2023 | 02:10 PM

The committee, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will include representatives from various departments such as the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 19th, 2023) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet today (Monday) for the sighting of the Zil Hajj moon, as announced by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the committee will include representatives from various departments such as the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology.

Simultaneously, zonal committees of Ruet-e-Hilal will convene in their respective cities. If the moon is sighted today, the first day of Zil Hajj will be observed on June 20 (Tuesday), followed by the celebration of Eid ul Adha on June 29 (Thursday).

According to the Met Office, the moon's birth was expected on June 18 at 9:37 pm, and the possibility of sighting it on June 19 was anticipated.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th day of each Islamic month and announces the sighting of the moon accordingly. In Saudi Arabia, the crescent moon for Zil Hajj was sighted on Sunday, marking the beginning of the month on June 19. The day of Arafah, considered the holiest in islam, will fall on Tuesday (June 27), while the first day of Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 28) in the kingdom.

