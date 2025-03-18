Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet For Shawwal Moon Sighting On March 30
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, along with zonal committees, will convene on Sunday evening, March 30, 2025 (corresponding to 29th Ramazan 1446 A.H.), to sight the moon of Shawwal, marking the potential end of the holy month.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony where religious scholars, meteorological experts, and other stakeholders will participate in the deliberations to verify moon sighting reports from across the country.
The announcement of the moon sighting will determine the date for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Assistive devices to be provided to disabled persons6 minutes ago
-
Minority Development Committee approves welfare schemes worth Rs 39 mln6 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur directs police to adopt open door policy for citizen issues6 minutes ago
-
Woman murder case PO nabbed6 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for Shawwal moon sighting on March 306 minutes ago
-
IGHDS launches massive tree plantation drive in northern Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Rehabilitation centers to monitor recovering addicts under new affidavit6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on overpricing and substandard goods continues in Abbottabad16 minutes ago
-
PPP submits adjournment motion against rising harassment cases in KP educational institutions16 minutes ago
-
SP Assar Ali, SP Babar Mumtaz feted on promotion16 minutes ago
-
UET convocation on April 1426 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's tourism industry set to generate $4bln revenue by 202526 minutes ago