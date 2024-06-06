Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet Friday for Dhul Hijjah moon sighting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has scheduled a meeting for Friday to observe the moon of Dhul Hijjah 1445 AH.

This important meeting will take place at the Pakistan Meteorological Department building in Karachi, with simultaneous zonal meetings occurring in other provincial capitals and Islamabad, starting 30 minutes before the Maghrib prayer.

Today marks the 29th of Dhul-Qadah in Saudi Arabia, where relevant institutions have urged citizens to look for the moon on Thursday. The sighting of the moon today in Saudi Arabia will be pivotal in determining the dates for Hajj this year.