Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet In Peshawar Today For Ramazan Moon Sighting

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:07 PM

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet in Peshawar today for Ramazan moon sighting

The Chairman of Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside the meeting to announce the expected decision.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2021) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets in Peshawar on Tuesday for sighting of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak moon.

Provincial and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also simultaneously meet in their respective areas.

(Details to Come)

