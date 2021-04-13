Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet in Peshawar today for Ramazan moon sighting

(@fidahassanain)

The Chairman of Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside the meeting to announce the expected decision.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2021) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets in Peshawar on Tuesday for sighting of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak moon.

Provincial and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also simultaneously meet in their respective areas.

(Details to Come)