Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On April 2 For Ramazan Moon Sighting

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on April 2 for Ramazan moon sighting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet on April 02 (Saturday) evening in Peshawar to sight the Ramazan moon.

The meeting decided that the committee would meet at the office of the Administrator Aukaf (Eidgah) Charsadda Road Peshawar to sight Ramazan moon.

Chairman and members of the central as well as zonal ruet-e-hilal committee and prominent Ulema will participate in the meeting which would continue from 6PM(Saturday) to 11 PM(midnight).

