Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On Friday For Ramazan Moon Sighting
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 11:09 PM
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would hold its meeting on Friday to sight Ramazan moon
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would hold its meeting on Friday to sight Ramazan moon.
The meeting will be held in Office of Administrator Auqaf on 6:30 PM which would be attended by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Abdul Khabeer Azad and members, said a release issued here on Thursday.
