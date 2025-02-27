Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Friday for Ramazan moon sighting

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would hold its meeting on Friday to sight Ramazan moon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would hold its meeting on Friday to sight Ramazan moon.

The meeting will be held in Office of Administrator Auqaf on 6:30 PM which would be attended by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Abdul Khabeer Azad and members, said a release issued here on Thursday.