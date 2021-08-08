Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Monday for sighting Muharram crescent moon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Monday for sighting of crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram 1443 AH at Quetta.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the meeting of the committee that would be held at Deputy Commissioner office at Quetta.

The Provincial and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would meet, simultaneously, on Monday at their respective head quarters as well for sighting of the crescent.

The information regarding the sighting of crescent moon should be passed on to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad on his mobile no 0321-9410041; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, DG (R&R), Ministry of Religious Affairs, 0300-6831822 and Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Director (R&R) 0333-2697051.

According to astronomical parameters, there is good chance of sighting the new moon of Muharram, 1443 AH on Monday evening.

Thus the first day of the new Islamic Lunar Year 1443 AH, 1st Muharram, will likely fall on Tuesday August 10.