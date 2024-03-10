Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On Monday For Ramazan Moon Sighting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to convene on Monday for the holy month of Ramazan moon sighting at the office of Administrator Auqaf in Peshawar, under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.
The meeting will witness the participation of esteemed members from both Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, including Director General Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Ghulam Murtaza from the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, Dr Sardar Sarfaraz from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and Zainul Abedin from the Ministry of Science and Technology.
Among the distinguished members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are Yasin Zafar, Allama Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Qari Abdul Rauf Madani, Mufti Ali Asghar Attari, Mufti Yusuf Kashmiri, Mufti Zameer Ahmad Sajid, Pir Syed Shahid Ali Jilani, Maulana Abdul Malik Brohi, Maulana Ashraf Ali, Mufti Qari Mehrullah, Sahibzada Syed Habibullah Chishti, and Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi.
Representatives from the Zonal Committee Peshawar include Maulana Ehsanul Haq, Maulana Mufti Fazlullah, Maulana Muhammad Ali Shah, Maulana Syed Abdul Basir Rostami, Allama Abid Hussain Shakri, and Mufti Atiqullah Qadri, along with other esteemed scholars.
Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad emphasized that similar meetings of zonal committees across the country will be held at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Islamabad to decide the moon sighting of the month of Ramazan 1445 AH.
Azad appealed to all citizens of Pakistan to be vigilant in sighting the moon of Ramazan, expressing hope for a unified day of fasting for the country.
He also provided contact information for inquiries regarding moon sighting: Chairman (0321-9410041 / 0333-9100619), DG Religious Affairs (0300-6831822), and Office Administrator Auqaf Peshawar (091-9330427).
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest son for torturing his parents2 minutes ago
-
Agri fair price shops set up at Ramazan bazaars11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Nari Day urges for women empowerment, effective implementation of laws12 minutes ago
-
Newly constructed Jamia mosque inaugurated in Komila city12 minutes ago
-
Glowing tribute paid to Shahhed Capt Fahim Abbas12 minutes ago
-
Neelam Highway closed after landslides in Athmuqam12 minutes ago
-
Women Handball Intervarsity Championship at GCWUS12 minutes ago
-
ICP, CTD conducted search & combing operation PS Industrial Area limits22 minutes ago
-
ICP nab two wanted dacoits22 minutes ago
-
'Killer' of grandfather arrested from airport22 minutes ago
-
PSF invites applications from Pakistani students to participate in IJSO 202422 minutes ago
-
8 outlaws netted; drugs, weapons recovered22 minutes ago