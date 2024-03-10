Open Menu

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On Monday For Ramazan Moon Sighting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Monday for Ramazan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to convene on Monday for the holy month of Ramazan moon sighting at the office of Administrator Auqaf in Peshawar, under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

The meeting will witness the participation of esteemed members from both Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, including Director General Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Ghulam Murtaza from the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, Dr Sardar Sarfaraz from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and Zainul Abedin from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Among the distinguished members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are Yasin Zafar, Allama Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Qari Abdul Rauf Madani, Mufti Ali Asghar Attari, Mufti Yusuf Kashmiri, Mufti Zameer Ahmad Sajid, Pir Syed Shahid Ali Jilani, Maulana Abdul Malik Brohi, Maulana Ashraf Ali, Mufti Qari Mehrullah, Sahibzada Syed Habibullah Chishti, and Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi.

Representatives from the Zonal Committee Peshawar include Maulana Ehsanul Haq, Maulana Mufti Fazlullah, Maulana Muhammad Ali Shah, Maulana Syed Abdul Basir Rostami, Allama Abid Hussain Shakri, and Mufti Atiqullah Qadri, along with other esteemed scholars.

Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad emphasized that similar meetings of zonal committees across the country will be held at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Islamabad to decide the moon sighting of the month of Ramazan 1445 AH.

Azad appealed to all citizens of Pakistan to be vigilant in sighting the moon of Ramazan, expressing hope for a unified day of fasting for the country.

He also provided contact information for inquiries regarding moon sighting: Chairman (0321-9410041 / 0333-9100619), DG Religious Affairs (0300-6831822), and Office Administrator Auqaf Peshawar (091-9330427).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Technology Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed Muhammad Ali Mufti All From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

21 minutes ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

10 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

1 day ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan