Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On Saturday For Sighting Of Zil Haj Moon

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:40 PM

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Saturday for sighting of Zil Haj moon

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Saturday for sighting of crescent of Zil Haj 1442 AH here at Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Saturday for sighting of crescent of Zil Haj 1442 AH here at Karachi.

The Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the meeting of the committee that would be held at the Met complex of Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Provincial and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would meet, simultaneously, on Saturday at their respective head quarters as well for sighting of the crescent.

The information regarding the sighting of crescent moon should be passed on to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad on his mobile no 0321-9410041; DG (R&R), Ministry of Religious Affairs, Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid 0300-6831822 and Director (R&R) Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, 0333-2697051.

According to astronomical parameters, though there was no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH, the final announcement in the regard would be made by the chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

According to climate data issued by the Met office the new moon of Zilhaj will born on crossing conjunction point at 06-18 PST on 10-07-2021 and its age at the time of moon sighting would be less than 14 hours across the country, making it almost impossible to be sighted.

Therefore the first of the Zilhaj will likely to fall on Monday July 12, 2021.

