Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet Today To Observe Rajab Al Murajjab Moon

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 01, 2025 | 12:53 PM

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold a meeting to observe the moon of the month of Rajab al-Murajjab on Wednesday (today).

The zonal and district-level Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would meet today across the country after Asr prayer to see the moon of Rajab al-Murajjab for the year 1446 Hijri.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad would preside over the meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee which would be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad.

The experts from the Meteorological Department and SUPARCO would also assist the committee.

It may be mentioned here that Rajab is the 7th month of the Islamic Calendar, and after its beginning, only two months remain before the month of Ramadan.

