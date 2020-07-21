Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Zilhaj moon

(@fidahassanain)

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held at their respective headquarters for collecting evidences in respect of sighting if Zilhaj moon or otherwise.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Karachi today for sighting of Zilhaj moon.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held at their respective headquarters for collecting evidences in respect of sighting if Zilhaj moon or otherwise.

On other hand, news agencies reported that Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court had said that the Day of Arafat would be on July 30 (Thursday) and July 31 (Friday) would be the first day of Eidul Azha.

The court said that July 21 (Tuesday) was the 30th of Dhul Qadah, and July 22 (Wednesday) would mark the first day of Dhul Hijjah.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that Eidul Azha would be on July 31 (Friday).

The Saudi authorities had said that this year’s hajj, which has been scaled back dramatically to include only around 1,000 Muslim pilgrims due to the Coronavirus pandemic, would begin on July 29.

Some 2.5 million people from all over the world usually participate in the ritual that takes place over several days, centred on the holy city of Mecca.

This year s hajj will be held under strict hygiene protocols, with access limited to pilgrims under 65 years old and without any chronic illnesses.