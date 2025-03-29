Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for Shawwal moon sighting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene a meeting on Sunday, 29th of Ramadan 1446 AH, at 6:00 PM to sight the moon of Shawwal.

The meeting, chaired by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will be held on the rooftop of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Simultaneously, zonal meetings of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will take place in the provincial capitals.