Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will chair meeting in Peshawar today

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2025) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sit on Friday (today) to sigh the moon of Holy month of Ramadan.

A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Peshawar in this regard.

Committee's Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad would chair the meeting.

The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would also meet separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Ramadan ul Mubarak Moon.

Ramadan Package for poor segments of society in Peshawar

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced provision of Ramadan package for poor segments of the society.

Addressing media in Peshawar, Spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the financial assistance will be provided to deserving families across the province during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid.

Under the package, each eligible family will receive ten thousand rupees as part of the relief package.

The provincial government estimated that over one million deserving families will benefit from this assistance.

The aid will be distributed transparently through banks and Easypaisa, with the entire process set to be completed before the 15th of Ramadan.