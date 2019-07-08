Central Shoora of JI pays rich tributes to Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) The central Shoora of the Jamaat e Islami has paid rich tributes to the Kashmiris for courageously continuing their freedom struggle despite worst state terrorism and has assured them of JI's all out support for their right of self determination.

A resolution adopted by the Shoora at its meeting presided over by JI Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, was confident that the indigenous movement of the Kashmiris in line with the UN Charter would achieve its goal very soon.The JI central body congratulated the Kashmiris for successfully boycotting theso-called elections for the Indian parliament in Jammu and Kashmir and said that this was referendum against the unlawful Indian occupation in the valley.The Shoora called upon the UN to fulfill its responsibility by holding plebiscite in Kashmir.

It noted that occupation army's brutalities in Held Kashmir had intensified since the martyrdom of Muzaffar Wani.