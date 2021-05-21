UrduPoint.com
Central Ulema Council Pakistan Expresses Solidarity With Palestinians

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The solution of Palestine issue is linked with the freedom of Masjid-e-Aqsa and setting up of independent Palestine state as per the wishes of Palestinians, said Central Ulema Council Pakistan Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, here on Friday.

According to a press release issued here, rallies were held across the country including provincial capital on appeal of Central Ulema Council Pakistan and International Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) against the barbaric actions of Israel.

Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that none could stay silent over unprecedented brutalities leashed out by Israel on innocent Palestinians.

He urged the international community to play its role for peaceful solution of longstanding Palestine issue.

He also lauded the address by Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's in the United Nations General Assembly which fully reflected the sentiments of the Pakistani nation.

