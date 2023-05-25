UrduPoint.com

Central Ulema Council Pays Tribute To Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Central Ulema Council Pakistan observed Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan here on Thursday.

The ulema council held Quran Khawani at Jamia Qasmia, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and offered 'Dua' for the departed souls.

The participants paid rich tribute to martyrs of the armed forces, rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies.

Addressing the occasion, Chairman Central Ulema Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi said that the Pakistani nation paid rich tribute to Shuhada-e-Pakistan who had laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people, adding that martyrs were our pride. He said that Shuhada-e-Pakistan were our heroes and great assets of the country, asserting that the sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal and beacons for our future generations.

He said that the Pakistani nation expressed solidarity with the families of its heroes, Ghazis, and Shuhada and paid salute to them.

He said that the Central Ulema Council condemned the tragic events of May 9 which shook the nation and demanded for strict punishment to those who had vandalized the military installations and the sacred monuments of Shuhada as such elements deserve no leniency. Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi said that May 25, was the day of faithfulness with the sacred blood of Shuhada adding that sacrifices of martyrs would never be forgotten.

