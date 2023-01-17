UrduPoint.com

Central Ulema Council Sindh Chapter President Meets Karachi Police Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 06:17 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :President, Central Ulema Council of Sindh Religious scholar Maulana Azad met Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho at Karachi Police Office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Maulana Azad congratulated the police chief for conducting the local body election in the city in a peaceful atmosphere, said a news release.

The scholar also paid tribute to the martyred police officers and personnel in the operations against crime and terrorism in the city.

The Karachi police chief paid tribute to Maulana Azad for his religious services.

