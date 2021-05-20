UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central Women Development Directorate To Be Set Up In Hyderabad: Shahla Raza

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Central women development directorate to be set up in Hyderabad: Shahla Raza

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Shahla Raza has announced setting up the central directorate of the department in Hyderabad within one month aimed to resolve the women issues at the earliest and nearest.

After setting up the central directorate, the complaint centre and safe house will be operational under one roof and it will help to provide boarding and lodging to affected women in Daar-ul-Aman prior to assist them legal aid, the minister informed while talking to media persons during her visit to Daar-ul-Aman Qasimabad on Thursday.

She said women development and social welfare departments are jointly making efforts to set up the said directorate and after Hyderabad, such directorates will also be set up all over the province for resolving women issues in time.

The women development department is also working on various projects under public-private partnership under which more Daar-ul-Aman will be established in the province with provision of required facilities and congenial atmosphere so that the affected women could be able to return to their normal life, she informed.

Besides setting up Daar-ul-Aman, she informed that girls hostels will also be set up in various parts of the province with appointment of more staff. The government has decided to set up model safe houses so that needy women could resolve their issues at the earliest, she added.

The minister informed that the women under shelter in Daar-ul-Aman as well as the staff will be vaccinated soon against COVID-19.

Expressing satisfaction over the facilities being provided to affected women in Dar-ul-Aman Hyderabad, the minister emphasized upon the officers concerned to work more in this regard.

Among others, Sindh Secretary Women Development Anjum Iqbal, Director Mahesh Kumar, Deputy Director Rashid Kalhoro and Incharge Women Complaint Cell Syeda Qurat-ul-Ain Shah also accompanied the minister.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Rashid Hyderabad Qasimabad Women Media All Government

Recent Stories

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

5 minutes ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

50 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

1 hour ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

1 hour ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.