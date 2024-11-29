Open Menu

Centralized Services For Overseas Pakistanis' Top Priority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 02:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Vice Chairperson of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Barrister,Amjad Malik on Friday said that the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab was the office of overseas Pakistanis.

He said the doors of the office are always open for overseas Pakistanis.

The purpose of the office was to further strengthen the relationship between the Punjab government as well as overseas Pakistanis and to provide easy and effective solutions to their various problems.

He said that overseas Pakistanis can always receive assistance at the office regarding the protection of their rights,legal matters,property issues and other related concerns.

Both the government of Pakistan and the government of Punjab are very serious about providing better services to their foreign nationals and addressing their issues on a priority basis.

He added, "We want our overseas Pakistanis to be able to resolve their issues immediately and receive direct assistance from the government."

Barrister Amjad Malik said that it is the priority of the Punjab government to provide various services to overseas Pakistanis at one place with the help of the office, including both online and in-person support.

He said the OPC office was striving to provide a coordinated and transparent method to resolve these issues added that the goal of the OPC Punjab is to improve the quality of services for overseas citizens.

