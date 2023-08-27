Centre at Police Lines to work for interfaith harmony

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, along with Christian, Hindu and Sikh community leaders, inaugurated the 'Meesaq Centre' at Police Lines Sialkot for promotion of interfaith harmony, national unity and peace and unity.

Representatives of Christian, Hindu, Sikh and other minority communities participated in the ceremony and appreciated the wonderful step towards promoting interfaith harmony, protecting minority rights and establishment of a peaceful society.