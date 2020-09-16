Centre, Balochistan govt serious to transform region: Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said collaboration of central and provincial governments for development of Balochistan would transform the region and bring prosperity for the locals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said collaboration of central and provincial governments for development of Balochistan would transform the region and bring prosperity for the locals.

Asim Bajwa, who is also Chairman of the CPEC Authority, said in a tweet, "As Gwadar City and Port is coming up fast, an unprecedented level of seriousness (is being shown) by the governments in Islamabad and Quetta for uplifting South Balochistan."He said the cooperation between the two governments would also help addressing all the past shortcomings in multiple sectors.