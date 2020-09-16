UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Centre, Balochistan Govt Serious To Transform Region: Asim Bajwa

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

Centre, Balochistan govt serious to transform region: Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said collaboration of central and provincial governments for development of Balochistan would transform the region and bring prosperity for the locals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Wednesday said collaboration of central and provincial governments for development of Balochistan would transform the region and bring prosperity for the locals.

Asim Bajwa, who is also Chairman of the CPEC Authority, said in a tweet, "As Gwadar City and Port is coming up fast, an unprecedented level of seriousness (is being shown) by the governments in Islamabad and Quetta for uplifting South Balochistan."He said the cooperation between the two governments would also help addressing all the past shortcomings in multiple sectors.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta CPEC Gwadar National University All

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD, Bank Leumi sign MoU

6 minutes ago

Lukashenko Did Not Ask Putin for Russian Weapons D ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey exports tomato paste to 99 countries

2 minutes ago

Teachers frustrated on campus schools system

2 minutes ago

Hard working should be motto of young police offic ..

27 minutes ago

Sindh Education minister pays surprise visit to sc ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.