Centre closely watching Sindh decision’s of lockdown: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhary says the Supreme Court has also ruled that the provinces could not make unilateral decisions in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the Sindh Government will not be allowed to impose a complete lockdown in the province as the Federal Government’s policy in that regard is crystal clear.

He has made this statement while commenting on the Sindh Government’s announcement regarding imposition of the lockdown from Friday.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the centre was closely watching the decision of the federal government regarding lockdown.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the option of complete lockdown is not available to any province. The policy regarding the Covid pandemic was given by the Federation, National Command and Control Centre and the provinces are bound to implement it.

He says Prime Minister Imran Khan was of the view that the complete lockdown would severely affect the working class, and daily wage earners.