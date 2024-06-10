- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Centre constitutionally authorszed to levy taxes for greater national interest: Talal Chaudhary
Centre Constitutionally Authorszed To Levy Taxes For Greater National Interest: Talal Chaudhary
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 08:15 PM
Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhary said that federal government was constitutionally authorized to levy taxes and nobody could stop it from exercising this right
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhary said that Federal government was constitutionally authorized to levy taxes and nobody could stop it from exercising this right.
Talking to media persons at Jaranwala here, he strongly condemned the statement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister and said that taxes were the lifeline of a government and the government was determined to collect and spend taxes for the uplift of the country and welfare of the masses. He termed the statement of the KP Chief Minister irresponsible and unconstitutional and said that a major portion of taxes collected by the federal government is distributed among the provinces to launch their projects from this pooled money.
He said that the government not only undertakes development projects from this amount but also pays salaries to employees from the taxes. He said that Pakistan was passing through a critical stage and it was facing severe financial constraints. "Hence, we should encourage tax culture so that people could discharge their responsibility without forcing the government to take stringent measures," he added.
Recent Stories
6 robbers arrested, motorcycles, weapons, cash recovered
Woman thief held, stolen valuables recovered
CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident
No water shortage, provinces given 100% share: Minister told NA
Mayor Karachi chairs general meeting of the KMC
Visit visa holders not permitted to engage in Hajj rituals: Saudi Ministry
Pakistan team bags gold in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship
Oxford Union President Israr Khan expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz for his con ..
Wade reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct
Relief Commissioner Punjab briefed about Monsoon Contingency Plan 2024
Tech Meets Trend: Infinix GT 20 Pro, the Gamer's Fashion Statement
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa opt to bat first against Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
6 robbers arrested, motorcycles, weapons, cash recovered4 minutes ago
-
Woman thief held, stolen valuables recovered4 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident4 minutes ago
-
No water shortage, provinces given 100% share: Minister told NA4 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi chairs general meeting of the KMC4 minutes ago
-
Oxford Union President Israr Khan expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz for his congratulatory remarks1 minute ago
-
Relief Commissioner Punjab briefed about Monsoon Contingency Plan 20241 minute ago
-
9 new private member bills introduced in Senate1 minute ago
-
Traders associations pledge support to businessman forum in SCCI polls53 seconds ago
-
FIA arrests outlaw in visa scam55 seconds ago
-
District admin to establish sacrificial animal markets in four Tehsils of Abbottabad58 seconds ago
-
Six people killed in Gas Bowser accident on Motorway1 hour ago