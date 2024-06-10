Open Menu

Centre Constitutionally Authorszed To Levy Taxes For Greater National Interest: Talal Chaudhary

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Centre constitutionally authorszed to levy taxes for greater national interest: Talal Chaudhary

Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhary said that federal government was constitutionally authorized to levy taxes and nobody could stop it from exercising this right

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Talal Chaudhary said that Federal government was constitutionally authorized to levy taxes and nobody could stop it from exercising this right.

Talking to media persons at Jaranwala here, he strongly condemned the statement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister and said that taxes were the lifeline of a government and the government was determined to collect and spend taxes for the uplift of the country and welfare of the masses. He termed the statement of the KP Chief Minister irresponsible and unconstitutional and said that a major portion of taxes collected by the federal government is distributed among the provinces to launch their projects from this pooled money.

He said that the government not only undertakes development projects from this amount but also pays salaries to employees from the taxes. He said that Pakistan was passing through a critical stage and it was facing severe financial constraints. "Hence, we should encourage tax culture so that people could discharge their responsibility without forcing the government to take stringent measures," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan