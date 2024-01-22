Open Menu

Centre Enrolls 250,000 Job Seekers, 55,000 Employers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Punjab Job Center, a collaborative initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and the Labour & Human Resource Department (L&HRD), has enrolled over 250,000 job seekers and 55,000 employers since its launch in August 2022.

It emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Monday. The Job Center, acting as a vital link between employers and job seekers, has played a crucial role in fostering connections between 55,000 employers from both the public and private sectors and potential candidates. This online platform acts as a bridge between employment exchange agencies, promoters, and workers, catering to the diverse needs of the job market.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, addressing the meeting, underscored the importance of the Job Center in guiding and facilitating the youth towards gainful employment.

He emphasized that the initiative not only benefits industrialists but also empowers employers by providing them with a diverse pool of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled human capital.

The online job portal, accessible at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers and employers alike.

Individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking to fill job positions in both the public and private sectors are encouraged to register on the platform as business owners or citizen workers.

