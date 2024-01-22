Centre Enrolls 250,000 Job Seekers, 55,000 Employers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Punjab Job Center, a collaborative initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and the Labour & Human Resource Department (L&HRD), has enrolled over 250,000 job seekers and 55,000 employers since its launch in August 2022.
It emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Monday. The Job Center, acting as a vital link between employers and job seekers, has played a crucial role in fostering connections between 55,000 employers from both the public and private sectors and potential candidates. This online platform acts as a bridge between employment exchange agencies, promoters, and workers, catering to the diverse needs of the job market.
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, addressing the meeting, underscored the importance of the Job Center in guiding and facilitating the youth towards gainful employment.
He emphasized that the initiative not only benefits industrialists but also empowers employers by providing them with a diverse pool of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled human capital.
The online job portal, accessible at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database encompassing a wide range of human capital from both public and private sectors. This includes skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled individuals, creating a dynamic platform for potential job seekers and employers alike.
Individuals looking for employment opportunities or seeking to fill job positions in both the public and private sectors are encouraged to register on the platform as business owners or citizen workers.
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore police intensify crackdown on illegal arms, display2 minutes ago
-
IGP commits support for special children's sports initiatives2 minutes ago
-
DCs told to act against polling staff absent from duties2 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman provides relief of Rs55.4mln to 40 applicants2 minutes ago
-
Poliovirus found in environmental samples2 minutes ago
-
PTA conduct raids against VOIP grey setup involved in using illegal sims2 minutes ago
-
Five, including children, found dead in Karachi apartment12 minutes ago
-
IGP launches Traffic Ticket Management System12 minutes ago
-
Book on local govts launched12 minutes ago
-
Phase 3 of 'Ab Gaon Chamkenge' program underway12 minutes ago
-
Special permits issued to foreign media for elections 2024 coverage12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Quetta City App12 minutes ago