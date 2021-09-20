UrduPoint.com

Centre For Focused Care, Rehabilitation Of Mentally Retarded Persons Demanded

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Society for Special Persons (SSP) on Monday demanded of government to establish full-fledged Centre for proper care, protection and rehabilitation of mentally retarded persons.

South Punjab lacked any specific centre for mentally retarded persons and they had to face many hardships, said Chairperson Society for Special Persons Zahida Hameed, talking to APP, here.

About SSP, She stated that Society for Special Persons had over 20,000 members in south Punjab, was working for delivery of rights to special persons for last 14 years.

Zahida Hameed stated although physically disabled persons find some relief from government or philanthropists, however, mentally retarded persons remained completely ignored in our society.

Usually, persons with mental disorder were found cornered in homes wherein they were served sedative medicines. Due to regular intake of sedatives, the mentally retarded persons spend most of their time in sleep, she added.

Similarly, such persons were also harassed by the members of their families which aggravated their woes further. Sometime, they have to face minor level torture from members of their family which disturbed mental health further.

Zahid hinted that cerebral palsy and autism were emerging issues which required proper management on part of government level.

She called for setting up of centre for care, protection and systematic treatment of mentally retarded persons. The centre should be equipped with modern facilities, psychologists, doctors and some other professionals to treat such persons and make them useful and productive citizens.

Zahid stated that mentally retarded persons were often faced with fits.

To a query about any initiative by government, Zahida stated that government had established educational institutes for slow learners. She remarked that the slow learners were given attention for few hours in the institute. Similarly, they face some social problems due to lack of awareness in the society. She urged people to take maximum care of persons with mental disorder. The chairperson stated that there should be full-fledged Centre for mentally weak persons wherein they should undergo individual focus plan for management of their issues pertaining to mental health.

