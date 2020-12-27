UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Centre For Learner's Driving Licence Opened In Djikot

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Centre for learner's driving licence opened in Djikot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab for sports Malik Umar Farooq, along with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar, Sunday inaugurated a centre for learner's driving licence with driving test facility in Djikot.

Malik Umar Farooq said the centre would help the area people get the driving licence without visiting Faisalabad branch in future.

CTO Shehzad said that driving licences would also be sent to the applicants by post.

The minimum age limit for obtaining a learner's permit for motorcycles, motor cars and jeeps is 18 years, while 21 years is the minimum age limit for LTV, motor rickshaws, taxis and tractor driving licences. The age limit for HTV licence is 22 years, while for LTV car licence, three years of driving experience is required.

The citizens should visit the driving branch with a CNIC copy and a ticket of Rs 60 from the nearest post office after which learner's permit will be issued for duration of 42 days to six months.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Sports Punjab Visit Car Traffic Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs gets GInI Innovation Lab Accreditati ..

44 minutes ago

DHA signs MoU with Gulf Medical University

59 minutes ago

First ship unloads at new Khalifa Port’s South Q ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 28,284 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel &#039;New Year&#039; travel advice for Pal ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.