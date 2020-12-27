FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab for sports Malik Umar Farooq, along with Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar, Sunday inaugurated a centre for learner's driving licence with driving test facility in Djikot.

Malik Umar Farooq said the centre would help the area people get the driving licence without visiting Faisalabad branch in future.

CTO Shehzad said that driving licences would also be sent to the applicants by post.

The minimum age limit for obtaining a learner's permit for motorcycles, motor cars and jeeps is 18 years, while 21 years is the minimum age limit for LTV, motor rickshaws, taxis and tractor driving licences. The age limit for HTV licence is 22 years, while for LTV car licence, three years of driving experience is required.

The citizens should visit the driving branch with a CNIC copy and a ticket of Rs 60 from the nearest post office after which learner's permit will be issued for duration of 42 days to six months.