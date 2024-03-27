Centre For National Cohesion Launched At Lok Virsa
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 10:19 PM
A “Centre for National Cohesion” has been launched at Lok Virsa here Wednesday aimed to work for research, analysis, policy development, and operational strategies to promote national cohesion on a national scale through culture
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A “Centre for National Cohesion” has been launched at Lok Virsa here Wednesday aimed to work for research, analysis, policy development, and operational strategies to promote national cohesion on a national scale through culture.
Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Hassan Nasir Jami was the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release issued here.
In his address, he appreciated the efforts taken by team of the National Heritage and Culture division and Lok Virsa for setting up the centre.
He assured full support of his division for promoting the objectives of the centre.
Muhammad Uzair Khan, Executive Director, Lok Virsa, Muhammad Kashif Irsahd, Adviser (Culture), Ahmer Bilal Sufi, Advocate and Dr. Zia, Director General, IRI also spoke about the significance of the centre.
Neelofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women also attended the ceremony.
APP/amr-ajb/
Recent Stories
DIG for putting security high-alert on 'Youm-e-Ali'
RCCI membership expires on March 31
Asian markets mixed as traders assess latest rally, eye data and earnings
What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistanis to perform Hajj?
IG Punjab issues audio message to police force
Stray dogs bite 10 persons
France to help Brazil develop nuclear-powered submarines: Macron
IG Punjab meets police employees, their families
Iranian Cultural Consulate hosts 3-day ‘Quran Exhibition’ at Safa Gold Mall
Punjab govt to construct five expressways
Van Aert in high-speed crash in Around Flanders race
Virtual Women Police Stations being launched with slogan of "Protection at Doors ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG for putting security high-alert on 'Youm-e-Ali'2 minutes ago
-
RCCI membership expires on March 312 minutes ago
-
What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistanis to perform Hajj?20 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab issues audio message to police force2 minutes ago
-
Stray dogs bite 10 persons20 seconds ago
-
IG Punjab meets police employees, their families23 seconds ago
-
Iranian Cultural Consulate hosts 3-day ‘Quran Exhibition’ at Safa Gold Mall25 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt to construct five expressways26 seconds ago
-
Virtual Women Police Stations being launched with slogan of "Protection at Doorstep"13 seconds ago
-
CM launches safety wire guard campaign16 seconds ago
-
S&P Global Pakistan investing in women to accelerate progress17 seconds ago
-
No attempt to undermine China-Pakistan cooperation will succeed: Jian48 minutes ago