Centre For Peace & Development Initiatives Delegation Visits PSCA Offices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:44 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A delegation from the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Friday.
According to details, Operations Commander Shafiq Ahmed briefed the delegation on Safe City's working. The delegation was informed about the Virtual Women Police Station, the 'Women Safety App' and the 'Crime Stopper Service'.
The delegation was also briefed about the 'CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi' service available at more than 100 locations.
The delegation was told that new features had been introduced in the Women Safety App for women. All issues faced by women, including harassment, are being resolved on a priority basis. Women could seek help to resolve their issues with complete confidentiality and trust without revealing their Names and addresses, the visiting delegation was informed.
