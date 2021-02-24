UrduPoint.com
Centre For Registration Of New Voters, Correction In Electoral Lists Setup In Bajaur

Election Commission of Pakistan has setup a centre for registration of new voters and correction in electoral lists in Bajaur tribal district to facilitate its residents at their doorsteps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan has setup a centre for registration of new voters and correction in electoral lists in Bajaur tribal district to facilitate its residents at their doorsteps.

District Election Commissioner Bajaur, Ajmal Hafeez, in a statement here Wednesday said the centre was established on direction of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to facilitate people of Bajaur in registration of new voters, correction, shifting and expulsion of voters from the electoral lists.

He said people could also submit their applications for registration of new voters, shifting of votes and correction in electoral lists in the offices of registration officers' setup in different areas of the district.

Hafeez said Form 21 can be used for registration and shifting of votes, Form 22 for expulsion and Form 22 for correction available with all assistant registration officers.

The office of district election commissioner can also be contacted for any information regarding their nearby centres and electoral related matters on phone number 0942-220789, he concluded.

