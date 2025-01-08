Centre For Reproductive Health And IVF Launched At Dr Ziauddin University Sukkur
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The much-anticipated launch of the Dr Aijaz Fatima Centre for Reproductive Health and IVF marks a significant milestone in the field of reproductive health and fertility treatments.
The center, established to provide cutting-edge medical care and support for individuals and couples facing fertility challenges, was inaugurated at Dr Ziauddin University Hospital Sukkur in a prestigious ceremony attended by esteemed healthcare professionals, dignitaries, and media representatives.
Chairman Dr Ziauddin University Hospital Dr Asim Hussain
Dr Asim Hussain in his message on the launch of center here on Wednesday remarked that "Our aim is to bring hope and happiness to families through advanced reproductive solutions, combining expertise, innovation, and empathy,"
He added that Dr Ziauddin University management is trying to introduce cutting edge techniques in field of health care in upper Sindh. Not only upper Sindh but adjourning areas of Balochistan and South Punjab will also benefit from it.
The launching event also featured a hands-on workshop, aimed at sharing the latest advancements in assisted reproductive technologies (ART) with healthcare professionals. As many as 200 medical professionals from Sukkur , Larkana, Ghotki, Shikarpur and Gambat attended the workshop.
Renowned experts conducted live demonstrations and interactive sessions, providing practical insights into innovative techniques such as IVF, ICSI, embryo freezing, and more.
Speaking at the launch, speakers emphasized the center's mission to deliver compassionate, patient-centric care while adhering to global standards of excellence in fertility treatment.
Dr Gul Rana, Dr Kamil Ziad, Dr Aisha Aman, Dr Arbas Waleed, Saif Rehman, and Dr Samina delivered a series of insightful lectures and practical hands-on sessions, showcasing their expertise which made the event both educational and impactful.
