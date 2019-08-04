UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Centre For Rural Economy Established To Ensure Progress

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 12:30 PM

Centre for Rural Economy established to ensure progress

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :A Centre for Rural Economy (CRE) has been established to provide evidence-based research support for development initiatives and to facilitate implementation of rural transformation plan.

The CRE, established under government's special initiatives for revival of rural economy, is facilitating implementation of knowledge based policies that can effectively choose investments to steer development in rural areas.

The Centre is envisaged to be a globally acknowledged facility working on all aspects of rural economy.

Sources at Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division on Sunday said the Centre is involved in arranging awareness raising, capacity building linkage programmes, development of policy briefs/reports/framework/strategies, research studies/publications/projects, establishment of linkages with stakeholders and compilation of success stories of development partners for analysis and upscaling as potential investment portfolios.

The sources said it was also facilitating implementation of rural transformation plan and initiatives, and development of national rural entrepreneurship policy to support small scale rural entrepreneurship.

The other initiative was Cluster Development Based Agriculture Transformation Plan - V2025 Project for which feasibility study has been launched wherein, 33 potential agricultural commodities (crops-7, fruits-11, vegetables-9, livestock-2, miscellaneous-4) were identified based on their potential at farm level, export level and improving quality in domestic markets.

In this regard, the sources said identification, mapping, characterization and analysis of 83 clusters of above-mentioned commodities is being carried out.

\778

Related Topics

Agriculture Sunday Market All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

12 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

12 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

12 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.