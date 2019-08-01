Centre for Rural Economy launched to ensure progress

A Centre for Rural Economy (CRE) has been established to provide evidence-based research support for development initiatives and to facilitate implementation of rural transformation plan

The CRE, established under government's special initiatives for revival of rural economy, is facilitating implementation of knowledge based policies that can effectively choose investments to steer development in rural areas.

The Centre is envisaged to be a globally acknowledged facility working on all aspects of rural economy.

Sources at Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division on Thursday said the Centre is involved in arranging awareness raising, capacity building linkage programmes, development of policy briefs/reports/framework/strategies, research studies/publications/projects, establishment of linkages with stakeholders and compilation of success stories of development partners for analysis and upscaling as potential investment portfolios.

The sources said it is also facilitating implementation of rural transformation plan and initiatives, and development of national rural entrepreneurship policy to support small scale rural entrepreneurship.

The other initiative is Cluster Development Based Agriculture Transformation Plan - V2025 Project for which feasibility study has been launched wherein, 33 potential agricultural commodities (crops-7, fruits-11, vegetables-9, livestock-2, miscellaneous-4) were identified based on their potential at farm level, export level and improving quality in domestic markets.

In this regard, the sources said identification, mapping, characterization and analysis of 83 clusters of above-mentioned commodities is being carried out.

