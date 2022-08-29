UrduPoint.com

Centre Of Excellence Being Set Up In Karachi To Boost Animation Industry: Amin

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Centre of excellence being set up in Karachi to boost animation industry: Amin

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication was in process of setting up a modern Center of Excellence (CoE) in Karachi to boost the animation industry, said IT Minister Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication was in process of setting up a modern Center of Excellence (CoE) in Karachi to boost the animation industry, said IT Minister Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Monday.

He informed a delegation of Global Tech Firm Tencent Holdings Ltd that Pakistan's animation industry was currently earning export revenue of approximately $50 million.

The delegation was led by Senior Director Public Affairs Singapore Lih Shuin Goh, said a news release.

Amin said the ministry was committed to hand holding and facilitating the local animation and game development industry.

"The industry is in nascent stage; however, some incredible work is going on," he added.

He said the ministry had setup an animation studio within the premises of NIC Karachi in collaboration with the ISPR.

The minister assured the delegation of all possible cooperation and support regarding gaming and animation sector in the country.

Lih Shuin Goh briefed the minister about the working of his company and said, "Tencent Games is the world's largest global platform for video game development, publishing and operations, dedicated to offering high-quality interactive entertainment experiences for game players across the globe." He said it currently offered more than 140 self-developed and licensed games in 200 countries and regions. Pakistan had great potential and was an important market for Tencent Games.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge) MOITT Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Country Head Tencent Pakistan Khawar Naeem, and other officials.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Technology ISPR Company Singapore Market All Industry Million

Recent Stories

US Worried About Rising Tensions in Iraq, Urges Pa ..

US Worried About Rising Tensions in Iraq, Urges Parties to Refrain From Violence ..

52 seconds ago
 Khurram Dastgir visits Nawabshah, inspects affecte ..

Khurram Dastgir visits Nawabshah, inspects affected grid station

55 seconds ago
 Gills clearly commits sedition, his words not excu ..

Gills clearly commits sedition, his words not excusable: prosecutor tells court

2 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Reports US Embassy in Baghdad Eva ..

State Dept. Says Reports US Embassy in Baghdad Evacuated 'False'

2 minutes ago
 Shehla Raza seeks philanthropists, NGOs assistance ..

Shehla Raza seeks philanthropists, NGOs assistance for flood relief activities

2 minutes ago
 Academic research should focus more on industrial ..

Academic research should focus more on industrial issues: FPCCI

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.