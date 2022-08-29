Centre of excellence being set up in Karachi to boost animation industry: Amin

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication was in process of setting up a modern Center of Excellence (CoE) in Karachi to boost the animation industry, said IT Minister Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication was in process of setting up a modern Center of Excellence (CoE) in Karachi to boost the animation industry, said IT Minister Syed Amin-Ul-Haque on Monday.

He informed a delegation of Global Tech Firm Tencent Holdings Ltd that Pakistan's animation industry was currently earning export revenue of approximately $50 million.

The delegation was led by Senior Director Public Affairs Singapore Lih Shuin Goh, said a news release.

Amin said the ministry was committed to hand holding and facilitating the local animation and game development industry.

"The industry is in nascent stage; however, some incredible work is going on," he added.

He said the ministry had setup an animation studio within the premises of NIC Karachi in collaboration with the ISPR.

The minister assured the delegation of all possible cooperation and support regarding gaming and animation sector in the country.

Lih Shuin Goh briefed the minister about the working of his company and said, "Tencent Games is the world's largest global platform for video game development, publishing and operations, dedicated to offering high-quality interactive entertainment experiences for game players across the globe." He said it currently offered more than 140 self-developed and licensed games in 200 countries and regions. Pakistan had great potential and was an important market for Tencent Games.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary (Incharge) MOITT Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Country Head Tencent Pakistan Khawar Naeem, and other officials.