Centre Of Excellence Status For GCMS

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2023 | 09:21 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office to deliberate on the matters about the Government Central Model School (GCMS) in Lahore

During the meeting, it was decided to grant the school the status of a centre of excellence. As part of this initiative, the school will admit only the best students and a three-member committee has been formed to develop the admission criteria. The committee will comprise the chairman of the BISE Lahore, the commissioner of Lahore, and the secretary of the school education department. They will work together to devise an admission test procedure that will ensure that only the most qualified students are admitted to the GCMS.

Successful students will be given admission and a special package.

The CM stated that experts would be approached to revamp the historic school building and devise a procedure for conducting O-Level and A-Level classes.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking officials, including provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, and Dr Javed Akram, Adviser Wahab Riaz, the commissioner of Lahore, the secretaries of finance, school, and C&W departments, the MD of Punjab Daanish Schools & Centers of Excellence Authority, the chairman of the BISE Lahore, and others.

