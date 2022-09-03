Centre, provinces working in unison for flood victims: governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the Federal and provincial governments are working together to provide relief to the flood victims.

Talking to social worker, businessman Jalaluddin Rumi during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Saturday, he said "it is a duty of all of us to help the flood victims in this difficult time", adding that rehabilitation of the flood victims and provision of relief goods is top priority at the moment.

The governor said truckloads of relief items were being dispatched to the flood-hit areas of south Punjab with the help of philanthropists from the Governor's House, adding that the good work would continue till rehabilitation of flood victims.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said businesspeople were not only playing an important role in the country's economy but their role in welfare work was commendable. He appreciated Jalaluddin Rumi's foundation for providing clean drinking water and helping school children with their educational expenses.

Jalaluddin discussed rehabilitation and financial assistance for school children in the flood-affected areas of south Punjab during the meeting.