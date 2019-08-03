Centre resolves 3,371 cases in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) has resolved 3,371 cases, pertaining to different issues of women in south Punjab

Most of the cases were related to domestic violence, said Manager VAWC Sana Javed while giving briefing to Commissioner Multan Iftikhar Sahu, here on Saturday.

The commissioner visited the Social Welfare Complex and the VAWC. He said that family system was unique feature of our society. He stated that Shelter Home at VAWC would be completed soon.

The VAWC is faced with shortage of doctors, lawyers and police personnel.

Director Development Waqas Khakwani said that the government had released funds amounting to Rs 25 million for the Shelter Home. He said that it would be completed soon.