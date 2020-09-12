Centre-Sindh cooperation for Karachi betterment good gesture: Sh Rashid

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that joining of hands by the federal and the Sindh governments for betterment of Karachi is a pleasant gesture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that joining of hands by the Federal and the Sindh governments for betterment of Karachi is a pleasant gesture.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways headquarters here on Saturday, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its five-year tenure.

He strongly condemned the Motorway rape incident few days ago.

Criticising the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the minister predicted that the party would be divided into parts by the end of December this year and the "PML-Shehbaz" could part ways with the PML-Nawaz.

The federal minister said that courts were now questioning about illness of Nawaz Sharif as to how it was possible that a person suffering from serious illness had not been admitted to any hospital.

The minister said that several steps were being taken for improvement in the Railways and the PR had decided to reduce the fare of Air-conditioned business class by 10 per cent, and A/C Standard class by 5 per cent.

He announced that dinning cars with the trains were being restored from Monday, adding that these cars had been removed from the trains due to coronavirus.

He said that the trains schedule would also be improved soon.

The minister said that the Main Line-1 (ML-1) was a game-changer project and soon transportation of wheat and sugar would be carried out by the Railways across the country.

He said that cargo system of the Railways was also being improved and now home delivery service would be started by it.

To a question about disturbed train time-table, the minister said that heavy rains had flooded Karachi and other areas of Sindh, which badly affected the train schedule.

The minister said that Karachi was being made mini headquarter of the Pakistan Railways and officers from the Railways headquarters would be transferred to Karachi so that they could be made part of operational system.

He said that arrears of pension would be given to the employees now, instead of giving money to the contractors.