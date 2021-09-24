UrduPoint.com

Centre, Sindh To Work Jointly For Curbing Use Of Drugs In Society

Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 02:39 PM

The Federal and Sindh governments Friday agreed to work jointly for curbing all forms of narcotics use in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal and Sindh governments Friday agreed to work jointly for curbing all forms of narcotics use in the country.

The decision was taken in a meeting between the federal secretary for narcotics control, Akbar Durrani, and chief secretary Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah who called on him here.

The Sindh chief secretary assured of full cooperation for taking strict actions against the sale and use of drugs in the province.

He said the elements being used in the making of drugs were coming from outside the country and emphasized the need for blocking its supply at borders.

He said that the rehabilitation center should be improved to provide state-of-the-art facilities to drug addicts.

Akbar Durrani said the federal government would make all-out efforts to purge the society of this menace.

