Centre Supportive To Allow KE To Collect Two KMC Taxes, Says CM Murad

1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:09 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said the federal government was supportive and helping to allow the K-Electric to collect two KMC taxes fire and conservancy through electricity bills

Talking to media persons at Quaid's Mausoleum, he said the KMC set a collection target of fire and conservancy taxes at Rs one billion every year but it could hardly collect Rs 250 million.

That is why it has worked out a plan to collect both the taxes by reducing their rate through electricity bills, he said adding, 'KMC was not introducing any new tax but these were the old tax being collected.' To another question, he said the provincial government would launch Orange Line along with the federal government's Green Line project.

'We are bringing 250 buses in the city but due to some technical issues the project lingered on and now a government agency has offered to procure the buses and matter government to government procurement.

Replying to another question, Murad said due to cleaning of nullas and improvement of drainage system rainwater did not accumulate on the roads and streets as it has been in the past. He said the work on Malir Expressway, Red Line BRT and Blue BRT would start very soon.

He said, answering a question, his government was ready to provide medical treatment to legend actor Umer Sharif.

