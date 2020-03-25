Centre to be set up to ensure continuity of education to children : Wajiha

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Wednesday will establish an Emergency Response Centre to effectively deal with specific issues, arising out of lock-down due to COVID-19

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram said the Center would be set up at the Education Ministry to ensure provision of quality education to school-going children.

She said that the decision to this affect was taken at a meeting held at the ministry in which it was also decided that a National Education Channel will be launched nationwide in the first week of April.

She lauded the role of teachers and teams of Federal Directorate of Education, Education Ministry officials, Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority who were doing their best for the noble cause of online tv by following all the safety measures.

They are also at the frontline of this fight against COVID-19, she said in herTweet.