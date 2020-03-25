UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Centre To Be Set Up To Ensure Continuity Of Education To Children : Wajiha

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Centre to be set up to ensure continuity of education to children : Wajiha

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Wednesday will establish an Emergency Response Centre to effectively deal with specific issues, arising out of lock-down due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Wednesday will establish an Emergency Response Centre to effectively deal with specific issues, arising out of lock-down due to COVID-19.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram said the Center would be set up at the Education Ministry to ensure provision of quality education to school-going children.

She said that the decision to this affect was taken at a meeting held at the ministry in which it was also decided that a National Education Channel will be launched nationwide in the first week of April.

She lauded the role of teachers and teams of Federal Directorate of Education, Education Ministry officials, Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority who were doing their best for the noble cause of online tv by following all the safety measures.

They are also at the frontline of this fight against COVID-19, she said in herTweet.

Related Topics

Education April FBISE TV All Best

Recent Stories

Oman announces 15 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Lockdown for Coronavirus: Flour disappears from lo ..

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Russia reach 658: Russian Aut ..

19 minutes ago

Emirati banks offer 98% of services to customers e ..

19 minutes ago

First batch of corona suspect pilgrims arrives fro ..

54 seconds ago

Over 2,700 Turkish students arrive home

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.