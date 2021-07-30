Centre to ensure all possible help to Sindh govt in fight against Covid-19: NCOC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday decided to ensure all possible measures including critical care ramp up and deployment of law enforcement agencies to support Sindh government's fight against the Covid-19 spread.

During the NCOC meeting held here chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the forum critically reviewed disease spread in Karachi and decided to take all possible measures to assist Sindh government in combating the rising trend of disease.

The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the Coronavirus contagion took to Twitter to announce the decisions taken in it's daily session.

The Forum wrote that the measures being undertaken by the Federal Government included ramp up of critical care capacity including oxygenated beds and ventilators, availability of oxygen and deployment of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs).