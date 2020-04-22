Centre to finalize alternative, renewable energy policy soon: Minister

Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik Wednesday said the federal government would soon finalize and approve alternative and renewable energy (ARE) policy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik Wednesday said the federal government would soon finalize and approve alternative and renewable energy (ARE) policy.

He said in a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub, important energy related issues came under discussion, according to an official news release issued here.

Dr Akhtar Malik said positive head way had been made on solid waste to energy project in Lahore.

He said tariff for 100 megawatt power projects at Layyah and Bahawalpur would soon be notified.

Punjab energy minister said uninterrupted power supply would be ensured during the summer season particularly in the upcoming sacred month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

He said all the policy matters with the federal government would be resolved amicably.

Secretary Energy Captain (r) Saqib Zafar and Punjab Power Development board (PPDB) managing director were present in the meeting.