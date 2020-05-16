UrduPoint.com
Centre To Play Its Full Part For Uplift Of Sindh: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:02 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the Federal Government would play its full part for the development of Sindh, particularly Karachi, because the uplift of residents of the province was its priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the Federal Government would play its full part for the development of Sindh, particularly Karachi, because the uplift of residents of the province was its priority.

The prime minister, in the meeting with a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), said the government considered the facilitation of poor people as its prime responsibility. Unfortunately, the previous governments used to formulate their policies to protect the interests of the elite class, not the poor, he added.

The delegation comprised Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq, and members of National Assembly Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Salahuddin, Usman Qadri and Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, a PM Office press release said.

Talking to the delegation, the prime minister said the previous governments had been neglecting the issues faced by the people of Sindh despite the fact that the country's development was linked with that of Karachi.

The present government was cognizant of the problems being faced by the people and business community of Karachi due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The meeting discussed the overall situation, the problems confronting the people of Karachi, Hyderabad and interior Sindh, development projects, and the matters related to the coalition between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the MQM.

Lauding the prime minister's vision for containing the coronavirus and provision of relief to the people, the delegation extended its support to the government's efforts and assured their cooperation in that regard.

The delegation members also apprised the prime minister of the development needs of Karachi, called for empowerment and effectiveness of local government, and discussed other matters.

