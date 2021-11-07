Centres being opened in varsities to facilitate, guide students: Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Sunday said 'Kamyab Jawan Marakaz' were being set up at all the public sector's universities to facilitate and guide students for their professional endeavours.

Some two million youth would reap benefits of the 'Kamyab Jawan Marakaz', said the SAPM in a news release which also pointed to the Kamyab Jawan Convention being held on Monday (tomorrow) in Islamabad.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin would grace the event as chief guest.

Usman Dar said different schemes were being implemented under the prime minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) for socio-economic development of youth through creation of jobs and education opportunities.

He said soft loans amounting to Rs 30 billion has been approved under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of the KJP.

An amount of Rs 23.5 billion was disbursed among budding entrepreneurs, he added.

Youth from across the country including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan were reaping the KJP's benefits on equal basis, he maintained.

SAPM said the government had rolled out Hunarmand Pakistan Programme under which it wanted to make some 170,000 youth skillful.

He said the government had also launched different programmes under the KJP with a cost of Rs 4 billion to promote extra curricular activities and sports in the country.

Sports activities were being initiated under talent hunt programme and sports academies, he added.

Usman Dar said creation of 500 start-up would be ensured under the Kamyab Innovation League.

Activities related to health and climate change were being rolled out under the green youth movement, he added.