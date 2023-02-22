Centres hold mock testing ahead of exams

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Mock testing of students has been arranged to cope with any emergency likely to emerge at examination centres under the vision of the Secretary of education on Wednesday.

CEO District Education Authority Masood Nadeem told APP that this move was initiated to repel any untoward incidence at the centres of matriculation and intermediate conducting exams starting from the month of April.

He said the centres were being prepared for the mock testing under the required parameters.

Earlier, the CEO paid visit to High school of Khan Garh to observe the testing was going on to the required level and standard.

It was exemplary discipline with good cleanliness arrangements in presence of students and teachers participated to the fullest on the occasion, CEO said.