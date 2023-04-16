UrduPoint.com

Centuries Old Coins Recovered By Police, One Arrested

Published April 16, 2023

Centuries old coins recovered by Police, one arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The Police have recovered 600 years old antiquities coins from one alleged accused of smuggling in the jurisdiction of Pahari Pura Police Station area, official of the Police control confirmed.

The 1573 coins of the Islamic era were recovered from the accused Sher Khan, the Department of Archaeology also confirmed. The exported coins also include fake ones, Archeology Department officials said when confirming the antiquities of 600 years old coins.

The accused was moving coins from the Pahari Pura area to another city, the Department of Archaeology official said.

A case has been registered against the alleged accused under Antiquity Act in Pahari Pura Police Station.

