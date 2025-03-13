Centuries-old tradition of giving Eidi still alive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The tradition of giving Eidi, also known as Salami, remains a cherished part of celebrations during Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha.

Eidi is a gesture of love and goodwill, where older relatives or family friends present gifts — often crisp Currency notes — to children, sharing in their joy and adding to the festive spirit. While money remains the most popular form of Eidi, other thoughtful gifts were also exchanged. Spouses may give clothes, watches, perfumes, or makeup, while parents often gift their children clothes, shoes, toys, books, or electronic gadgets.

In-laws may present clothing or cosmetics to adult children.

Though the centuries-old custom of sending Eid cards declined due to the rise of social media, which delivers greetings instantly, the excitement of receiving Eidi — especially crisp banknotes distributed by commercial banks every year — continues to bring happiness, particularly to women and children.

This enduring tradition adds a unique charm to Eid celebrations, keeping the spirit of giving and family bonding alive.