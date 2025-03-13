Open Menu

Centuries-old Tradition Of Giving Eidi Still Alive

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Centuries-old tradition of giving Eidi still alive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The tradition of giving Eidi, also known as Salami, remains a cherished part of celebrations during Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha.

Eidi is a gesture of love and goodwill, where older relatives or family friends present gifts — often crisp Currency notes — to children, sharing in their joy and adding to the festive spirit. While money remains the most popular form of Eidi, other thoughtful gifts were also exchanged. Spouses may give clothes, watches, perfumes, or makeup, while parents often gift their children clothes, shoes, toys, books, or electronic gadgets.

In-laws may present clothing or cosmetics to adult children.

Though the centuries-old custom of sending Eid cards declined due to the rise of social media, which delivers greetings instantly, the excitement of receiving Eidi — especially crisp banknotes distributed by commercial banks every year — continues to bring happiness, particularly to women and children.

This enduring tradition adds a unique charm to Eid celebrations, keeping the spirit of giving and family bonding alive.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

16 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for coopera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..

16 hours ago
 King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

16 hours ago
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

17 hours ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

17 hours ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

17 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military in ..

UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..

17 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Ras ..

International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..

18 hours ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan