CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with Nabeel Zafar Chaudhry, CEO of Al Safa Transport, at Governor House Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Dubai-based executive leads one of the Gulf region’s most established transport and logistics firms.

The meeting centered on strategies to attract foreign direct investment, scale up national exports, and address the longstanding concerns of overseas Pakistanis.

Chaudhry shared insights drawn from his regional experience, highlighting the potential for Pakistan to tap into GCC markets.

Governor Kundi welcomed the input and reaffirmed the government’s focus on building meaningful partnerships with diaspora-led businesses and ensuring their inclusion in Pakistan’s development narrative.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Tabani Group, Hamza Tabani, met with the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the meeting, key discussions were held regarding the promotion of investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the establishment of industrial zones, and the creation of employment opportunities for youth.

The two sides exchanged ideas on investment proposals in the sectors of energy, infrastructure, and technology within the province.

Governor Kundi emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with its abundant natural resources, trained workforce, and governmental support, offers a conducive environment for investment.

He said that the involvement of the private sector is essential for sustainable development in the region.

Both leaders agreed on taking joint initiatives to promote industrial development and technical training for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor assured that the Governor House would provide full support to Tabani Group and other investors to facilitate their ventures in the province.