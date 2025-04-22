CEO Al-Safa Transport Meets Governor Kundi To Boost Export
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 09:38 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with Nabeel Zafar Chaudhry, CEO of Al Safa Transport, at Governor House Islamabad on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with Nabeel Zafar Chaudhry, CEO of Al Safa Transport, at Governor House Islamabad on Tuesday.
The Dubai-based executive leads one of the Gulf region’s most established transport and logistics firms.
The meeting centered on strategies to attract foreign direct investment, scale up national exports, and address the longstanding concerns of overseas Pakistanis.
Chaudhry shared insights drawn from his regional experience, highlighting the potential for Pakistan to tap into GCC markets.
Governor Kundi welcomed the input and reaffirmed the government’s focus on building meaningful partnerships with diaspora-led businesses and ensuring their inclusion in Pakistan’s development narrative.
Meanwhile, Chairman of Tabani Group, Hamza Tabani, met with the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.
During the meeting, key discussions were held regarding the promotion of investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the establishment of industrial zones, and the creation of employment opportunities for youth.
The two sides exchanged ideas on investment proposals in the sectors of energy, infrastructure, and technology within the province.
Governor Kundi emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with its abundant natural resources, trained workforce, and governmental support, offers a conducive environment for investment.
He said that the involvement of the private sector is essential for sustainable development in the region.
Both leaders agreed on taking joint initiatives to promote industrial development and technical training for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Governor assured that the Governor House would provide full support to Tabani Group and other investors to facilitate their ventures in the province.
Recent Stories
ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ranging address
CM Bugti inaugurates automated financial management system
Workshop on climate-resilient urban development held
Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay
Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards ceremony on April 23
6 development schemes worth Rs 9.78b approved
AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances
19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
By-election schedule announced for PP-52
CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export
Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti
CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ranging address56 seconds ago
-
Balochistan to organize Allama Iqbal Literary Awards ceremony on April 231 minute ago
-
19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered6 minutes ago
-
By-election schedule announced for PP-526 minutes ago
-
CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export6 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti6 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif14 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing case14 minutes ago
-
Police Sahulat Centre to be set up at SCCI to facilitate the business community14 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police bust gutka-mawa ring, arrest one dealer14 minutes ago
-
SU Celebrates Earth Day with Tree Plantation and Climate Awareness Walk9 minutes ago
-
Food security at risk: International experts urge action on soil degradation and climate challenges ..9 minutes ago